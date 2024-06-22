Grant Park

Buckingham Fountain closed ‘until further notice' after overnight vandalism

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain, located at the center of Grant Park, is closed after the fountain was reportedly vandalized overnight, according to the Chicago Park District.

It's unknown what the vandalism contained or what parts of the fountain were impacted, though officials said the attraction will be closed "until further notice."

According to police, damage was discovered "in and around" the fountain when officers responded to calls of overnight vandalism. No one is currently in custody.

There is currently no further information available.

