Buckingham Fountain closed ‘until further notice' after overnight vandalism

Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain, located at the center of Grant Park, is closed after the fountain was reportedly vandalized overnight, according to the Chicago Park District.

Effective immediately, @BuckinghamFntn will be closed until further notice to perform maintenance due to overnight vandalism. Please check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/taE43mxNBW — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) June 22, 2024

It's unknown what the vandalism contained or what parts of the fountain were impacted, though officials said the attraction will be closed "until further notice."

According to police, damage was discovered "in and around" the fountain when officers responded to calls of overnight vandalism. No one is currently in custody.

There is currently no further information available.