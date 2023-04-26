Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closing Sales Begin Wednesday in Illinois. These Are The Stores Still Open

Following months of store closures, retail customers in states across the country, including Illinois, have already begun saying goodbye to the once iconic home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond. Now, as the company begins an "orderly wind down of its business," even more stores are soon scheduled to shutter.

But first: sales.

As part of its Chapter 11 filing earlier this week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that its website, along with 360 brick-and-mortar stores and 120 buybuy BABY locations will "remain open and continue serving customers as the Company begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations."

A similar message posted to the Bed Bath & Beyond website reads, "Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations. Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores remain open to serve you."

As part of the process, sales across the country began Wednesday.

"We encourage you to shop your favorite products at deep discounts during our store closing sales, starting April 26, 2023," the retailer says on its website.

"All purchases during our store closing sales will be final," the site adds.

Merchandise credits will be accepted through May 15, and gift cards will be accepted through May 8, the retailer says. However, the same can't be said for those blue coupons you may have stockpiled.

"We anticipate that we will stop accepting coupons on April 26, 2023," the retailer says.

Which Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Are Still Open in Illinois?

Bed Bath and Beyond once boasted more than two dozen stores in Illinois, with many of them in the Chicago area. Now, only eight locations in the state remain, according to the retailer's online store directory.

Here are the locations that currently remain open:

Clybourn Place: 1800 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago

1800 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago Deerbrook Mall: 96 S. Waukegan Rd., Deerfield

96 S. Waukegan Rd., Deerfield Finley Square Mall: 1548 Butterfield Rd., Downers Grove

1548 Butterfield Rd., Downers Grove Frankfort: 11165 West Lincoln Highway

11165 West Lincoln Highway Naperville: 336 S. Route 59, Naperville, Ill.

336 S. Route 59, Naperville, Ill. Forest Plaza: 6309 E. State St., Rockford

6309 E. State St., Rockford Skokie: 5545 W. Touhy Ave.

5545 W. Touhy Ave. Willowbrook: 7175 Kingery Highway

Nineteen other Illinois locations, including Chicago-area stores in Wilmette, Gurnee, Joliet, Schaumberg have already closed their doors.