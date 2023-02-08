Full List: 4 More Illinois Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Closing, Bringing Illinois Total to 19

Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat.

The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.

The company’s volatile stock, which rose 92% on Monday, fell 47% on Tuesday, ending the day at $3.01, down 82% over the past year.

In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was i n default on its loans and didn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.

The latest store closures come as the chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year. According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sells beauty and household products. The company said it anticipates keeping 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond also said in the filing that it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be down anywhere from 30% to 40% during its first fiscal quarter, with “sequential quarterly improvement after that.”

The growing list closures, last updated Feb. 7, currently includes 19 in Illinois. Of those, more than half are located in the Chicago area, with closures reported at stores in Wilmette, Kildeer, Forest Park, Crystal Lake, Geneva, Chicago Ridge, Schaumberg, Vernon Hills, Gurnee and more.

Here's which stores in Illinois are set to close, if they haven't already. Stores newly added to the list have been marked with an asterisk:

Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50

2056 North State Route 50 Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main St.

University Mall, 1265 E. Main St. Champaign: Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Dr.

Market View Shopping Center, 63 E. Marketview Dr. Chicago: 1419 N. Kingsbury St.

1419 N. Kingsbury St. Chicago Ridge: 9650 S. Ridgeland Ave.

9650 S. Ridgeland Ave. Crystal Lake: 5786 Northwest Highway

5786 Northwest Highway Geneva: 1584 S. Randall Rd.

1584 S. Randall Rd. Gurnee: 6132 Grand Avenue, Gurnee Mills Mall

6132 Grand Avenue, Gurnee Mills Mall Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois

Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois Forest Park: 215 Harlem Ave.

215 Harlem Ave. Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Rd.

2850 Plainfield Rd. Kildeer: 20505 N. Rand Rd.*

20505 N. Rand Rd.* Normal: 1700 E. College Ave.*

1700 E. College Ave.* Peoria: 4800 N. University St.*

4800 N. University St.* Quincy: 5110 Broadway St.

5110 Broadway St. Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Rd.

915 East Golf Rd. Springfield: 3251 S. Veterans Parkway*

3251 S. Veterans Parkway* Vernon Hills: 413 Milwaukee Ave. Suite 300

413 Milwaukee Ave. Suite 300 Wilmette: 3232 Lake Ave.

The following Illinois locations are not listed on the company's latest list of closures: