As Bed Bath and Beyond Prepares for Store Closings, Here's What to Know About Coupons, Gift Cards and More

Despite months of cost-cutting measures in hope of keeping stores up and running, struggling home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and begun "winding down" its operations.

"Thank you to all of our loyal customers," Bed Bath & Beyond said in a message posted to social media on Monday. "We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations. Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores remain open to serve you."

According to the retailer's website, "deep discount" store closing sales are expected to begin in stores and online beginning Wednesday, and "all purchases during our store closing sales will be final."

If you have any coupons and are hoping to use them, you'll want to act fast.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The chain says it will no longer accept coupons or Welcome Rewards+ discounts beginning Wednesday. Gift cards and loyalty certificates won't expire that soon, however. They will likely be accepted through May 8, Bed Bath & Beyond said in a social media post.

Returns and exchanges, for items purchased prior to April 23, will likely be processed in accordance with usual policies until May 24.

According to the retailer, Bed Bath & Beyond websites, along with 360 brick-and-mortar stores and120 buybuy BABY locations will "remain open and continue serving customers as the Company begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations."

In Illinois, only eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores remain open, along with five buybuy BABY stores.

Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond announced closures of 19 stores across Illinois, many of them in the Chicago area.