Bars in Target stores? Company addresses viral social media rumors

The rumors started early last month

By NBC Chicago Staff

You may have heard of social media rumors claiming Target stores will soon be adding bars, some even offering so-called "Targaritas," to their stores. But is that really happening?

The rumors started early last month.

That's when Men's Humor posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Target is opening in-store bars and rolling out their very own margaritas called "Targaritas." The post included an image of a glass clad in Target's logo with what appeared to be a margarita in it.

Since it was published, the post has received nearly 16 million views.

But is that really happening?

It appears not.

A company spokesperson confirmed to NBC Chicago the rumors are false.

But something new is coming to Target.

Last week, the Minnesota-based retailer posted a mysterious message and video to Instagram, showing a large, baby pink Target shopping basket on a conveyer belt gong through what appeared to be a magic machine that shrinks the basket in size.

"Your wish is my command," the caption said. "Something pink is coming...for real this time. Mark your calendars for Dec. 1."

The company later revealed it was releasing miniature pink baskets, which would be available online only at Target.com. As of Friday, however, the baskets were sold out.

