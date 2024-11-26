Target just posted a mysterious ‘pink' message to Instagram. Here's what we know

Something pink is coming to Target this holiday season...but what exactly that is remains to be seen.

Tuesday, the Minnesota-based retailer posted a mysterious message and video to Instagram, showing a large, baby pink Target shopping basket on a conveyer belt gong through what appeared to be a magic machine that shrinks the basket in size.

"Your wish is my command," the caption said. "Something pink is coming...for real this time. Mark your calendars for Dec. 1."

The retailer has posted about the pink baskets before.

Earlier this year, Target posted a video of the basket, teasing its announcement of Kylie Cosmetics in stores. It has since posted "hauls" to social media, using the pink basket, leading hopeful customers to wonder if the item will ever be available for use or purchase in stores.

Target's post Tuesday only churned the rumor mill more, with social media followers weighing in on the cryptic post.

"I bet its a pink basket ornament?" One comment said. "I hope it isn't a toy pink basket," another said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Others predicted the pink baskets would finally be in Target stores, though a comment from Victoria's Secret's PINK brand led some to believe it was teasing a collaboration between the two.

"Clearly our favorite color!", the post from PINK said.

The post comes as Black Friday approaches, with Target stores set to open at 6 a.m. on what's known as the biggest holiday shopping day of the year.

Target did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.