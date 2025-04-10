Illinois Lottery

Illinois Lottery player collects $1 million jackpot from online ticket

By NBC Chicago Staff

An Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after they collected a jackpot from a ticket they purchased online.

According to Lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased through the Lottery’s app for the April 3 drawing of the state’s Lotto game.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The game is drawn three times a week, and each drawing comes with two additional games called Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2, giving players three chances to win jackpot-level prizes.

The winning player matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million 1 game, and redeemed their winning ticket at the Lottery’s Rockford prize center this week.

“After Thursday’s drawing, I got an email saying I’d won, and I figured that I’d won back the $2 that I had spent on the ticket,” the winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement. “And I did win back my two dollars… but imagine my surprise when I realized I’d also won $1 million, too!”

The winner said they plan to treat their family to a vacation, including bringing their niece to Egypt.

Each line of numbers purchased in the game costs $2, with players picking six numbers between 1-and-50. Players can also add an “Extra Shot” to their tickets for $1 to boost non-jackpot prizes.

Local

Money 5 mins ago

Did you get a Facebook settlement check? What it's from and how much to expect

Field Museum 1 hour ago

The poisonous seeds from The White Lotus are real — and can be found at The Field Museum

Prizes start at $5, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Lottery
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us