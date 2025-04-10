Illinois Lottery player collects $1 million jackpot from online ticket

An Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after they collected a jackpot from a ticket they purchased online.

According to Lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased through the Lottery’s app for the April 3 drawing of the state’s Lotto game.

The game is drawn three times a week, and each drawing comes with two additional games called Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2, giving players three chances to win jackpot-level prizes.

The winning player matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million 1 game, and redeemed their winning ticket at the Lottery’s Rockford prize center this week.

“After Thursday’s drawing, I got an email saying I’d won, and I figured that I’d won back the $2 that I had spent on the ticket,” the winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement. “And I did win back my two dollars… but imagine my surprise when I realized I’d also won $1 million, too!”

The winner said they plan to treat their family to a vacation, including bringing their niece to Egypt.

Each line of numbers purchased in the game costs $2, with players picking six numbers between 1-and-50. Players can also add an “Extra Shot” to their tickets for $1 to boost non-jackpot prizes.

Prizes start at $5, according to officials.