Barnes and Noble offers kids chance to earn free books through summer reading program

Barnes and Noble’s summer reading program is back in full swing this summer, with kids getting an opportunity to earn a free book.

The company’s summer reading program encourages children in Grades 1-6 to read at least eight books over the summer, whether they be purchased at retail stores, borrowed from libraries or even borrowed from friends.

According to the company’s website, any child who reads at least eight books over the summer will be eligible to receive a free book from a participating Barnes and Noble store.

The child will be asked to submit the names of the eight books, and to identify their favorite part about each of the books they read.

The completed form can be turned in at a Barnes and Noble retail store, where the child can pick out a free book from a list pulled together by the company.

The available books include “The Boxcar Children,” “The Area 51 Files,” “Treasure Island,” “A Wrinkle in Time” and many more, according to the company.

More information on the summer reading program can be found on the company’s website, and the form can be located here. Parents can find participating Barnes and Noble stores on the company's website.