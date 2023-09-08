Bally's Casino to open in River North on Saturday

After two days of rehearsal events, the Bally's Casino at Medinah Temple in River North will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, a temporary site before a permanent casino is constructed in Chicago's West Loop.

According to Bally's, the casino includes three levels of gaming with 56 table games and nearly 800 slot machines, with full-service casino bars on the first and third floors.

The casino's opening marks the first casino to open in Chicago city limits, culminating a years-long effort from city officials that later became a prime objective of previous mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration.

The opening follows two "regulatory rehearsal events" held at the casino on Wednesday and Thursday, necessary to gain approval for a full opening.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Construction on the permanent Bally's facility at 777 West Chicago Avenue is expected to begin in 2024.

According to officials, the permanent casino will feature a 500-room hotel, 3,400 slot machines, 173 table games and 10 food venues. Also planned is a 3,000-seat entertainment center, as well as a 20,000 sq. foot "museum venue," officials say.