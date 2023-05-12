Chicago residents are getting a closer glimpse into what the city's soon-to-come $1.7 billion Bally's Casino could look like after new renderings of the development were released Thursday.

The updated renderings bill the project as a "destination, casino," showcasing the “'The best of Chicago,'" officials with the development say.

"Visitors will get a taste of what the City has to offer—from arts and culture, food and sports to our curated dining and entertainment experiences," a website dedicated to the project states.

Bally’s permanent facility is set to be located at the site of the former Chicago Tribune Publishing Center at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted, with construction expected to begin in 2024.

Prior to that, a temporary casino will open at the Medinah Temple, located on the Near North Side of Chicago. Bally’s says it has been licensed to operate a temporary casino at the Medinah Temple for three years, or until the permanent facility is completed.

According to officials, the permanent casino will feature a 500-room hotel, 3,400 slot machines, 173 table games and 10 food venues. Also planned is a 3,000-seat entertainment center, as well as a 20,000 sq. foot "museum venue," officials say.

The newly-released renderings are below.