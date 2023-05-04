More Than 700 Jobs Posted for New Chicago Casino Project, Bally's Announces

Preparations are underway for Bally’s Casino to open their temporary home in Chicago, and the company has announced it is hiring more than 700 workers to help staff the facility.

The temporary home of the casino will open at the Medinah Temple, located on the Near North Side of Chicago, and it will serve as the base of operations while the new facility’s permanent location is constructed.

As of Wednesday, more than 700 jobs in a variety of positions had been posted, according to the company’s website.

“We are thrilled to announce Bally’s Chicago Casino has posted all positions required to open and operate our Medinah Temple location,” Ameel Patel, Senior VP at Bally’s said in a statement. “We are creating hundreds of new opportunities for the city of Chicago and are looking to hire a talented and diverse team to join us in providing our guests with exceptional gaming and entertainment experiences.”

Positions include cashiers, housekeeping, food service and preparation, finance, marketing, player services, slot techs, security, surveillance, table game dealers, wardrobe and warehouse positions, according to a press release.

Individuals interested in applying must be at least 21 years of age or older, and applicants who receive offers of employment will be required to obtain an Illinois gaming license.

Bally’s permanent facility will be located at the site of the former Chicago Tribune Publishing Center at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted.

A 500-room hotel tower, a 3,000-seat amphitheater, a dozen bars and restaurants, more than 170 table games and more than 3,400 slot machines will all be included in the new design.

Bally’s says it has been licensed to operate a temporary casino at the Medinah Temple for three years, or until the permanent facility is completed.

More information on available jobs and the full construction project can be found on the company’s website.