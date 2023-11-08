Alligator found on Lake Michigan beach in southern Wisconsin, police say

Police in southeastern Wisconsin located an alligator along the shores of Lake Michigan and were able to turn it over to animal control, officials said.

According to police in South Milwaukee, a resident reported that they had seen an alligator on a beach in Grant Park.

Officers arrived on the scene and were able to locate the juvenile alligator and safely take it into custody.

The alligator was transported to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, police said.

While it has not been confirmed, it is not uncommon for pet owners to dispose of animals in natural areas in the Midwest. According to the University of Illinois, a Decatur woman found an alligator in her garden earlier this year.

“Chance the Snapper” also captured the attention of Chicago when it was found in the lagoon in Humboldt Park, and was safely relocated to a wildlife refuge in Florida.

According to experts with the Smithsonian National Zoo, alligators in captivity can live up to 70 years.