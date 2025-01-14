Aldi recalls taquitos sold in several states over potential metal contamination

Aldi has issued a voluntary recall of taquitos sold in more than two dozen states, including Illinois, the company announced this week.

The Batavia-based grocery store revealed that it was recalling boxes of Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos from Bestway Sandwiches Inc. due to "potential foreign material" and metal.

Aldi said the move was done "out of an abundance of caution."

"ALDI puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first. If customers have products affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund," the company said in its recall alert.

The recalled 20-ounce boxes have UPC code of 4061459337471 and a best by date of July 3, 2025 or Sept. 25, 2025.

The affected product was sold at select ALDI stores in 31 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Washington DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Anyone who purchased the products or has questions can call Bestway Foods Co. at (818) 361-1800, the alert stated.

"ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall," the company said in a statement.

It's the latest recall to hit a major grocery chain in recent months.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Earlier this month, certain bags of broccoli sold at Walmart stores in 20 states including Illinois, Indiana and Michigan were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

In late December, a major Costco egg recall due to possible salmonella was upgraded to a higher level by the Federal Drug Administration, with officials saying those who consume the products could suffer "serious adverse health consequences or death."