Check your fridge: Certain bags of broccoli sold at Walmart stores in 20 states including Illinois, Indiana and Michigan have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall applies to a single production lot of washed and ready-to-eat 12 ounce bags of broccoli florets from the brand Marketside.

The bags have a "best if used by" date of Dec. 10, 2024, and were distributed to Walmart stores in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, the FDA said.

The potential contamination was discovered during a random sampling at a store in Texas by the state's health and human services department, the FDA said. No illnesses connected to the product were reported to date.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems., the FDA said. Those who are healthy may have short-term systems including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, health officials said.

The recall comes following another recent FDA vegetable recall, involving multiple brands of organic vegetable medleys and organic whole carrots sold at Walmart recalled due to E. coli.

According to the FDA, bags of vegetables under the brand names Wild Harvest, Marketside, 4Earth Farms and Grimmway Farms distributed to Walmart and other grocery stores across New Hampshire, Florida, California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado were recalled due to potential contamination with E. coli in November of 2024.

That same month, dozens of bags of carrots sold at popular retailers across the country were also recalled for E. coli.

E. coli symptoms

Symptoms of E. coli infection usually start three to four days after eating the bacteria and include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, which is often bloody, and vomiting. People with severe symptoms of an E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell the provider what they ate, the CDC said.

The bacteria E. coli can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.