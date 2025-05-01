Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the lives lost in Monday’s tragic crash in downstate Chatham.

In that crash, a total of four people, including three children and an 18-year-old, were struck and killed by a vehicle that left a roadway, drove through a field and crashed into an after-school camp in the community.

An investigation remains underway into the crash, with Pritzker ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff to pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

According to the governor’s proclamation, flags were ordered to be lowered at sunrise Thursday, and will remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 3.

On Monday afternoon, a vehicle left a roadway in Chatham, crossed a field and crashed into the side of the YNOT After School Camp, Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle struck multiple children outside the building and multiple victims inside before crashing out of the west side of the structure before coming to a stop against a fence.

Among the children killed were 8-year-old Ainsley Grace Johnson, also known as "Squirt"; 7-year-old Alma Buhnerkempe; 18-year-old Rylee Britton, of Springfield; and 7-year-old Kathryn Corley, of Chatham.

Police released new details from a toxicology report Thursday, saying the scan had come back negative for drugs and alcohol.

"At this time, we can report initial preliminary toxicology test results were negative for alcohol and negative for controlled substances," Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said. "The analysis is a comprehensive panel that tested negative for all forms of alcohol, including negative for acetone, negative for ethanol, negative for isopropanol and negative for methanol, as well as negative for controlled substances, including negative for benzodiazepine, negative for amphetamines, negative for cocaine, negative for opiates, negative for cannabinoids, negative for phencyclidine."

The 44-year-old driver was a former Illinois State Police employee, and may have suffered a medical emergency in the leadup to the crash, according to Kelly.

No charges have been filed in the case, and police have said they do not believe the incident was a “targeted attack.”