When is the last day to file taxes? What to know as Tax Day nears

The deadline for Americans to file their tax returns is just days away, with April 15 serving as the final day for filing as many others await their refunds.

Regardless of whether you live in Illinois, Indiana or elsewhere, here's what to know about Tax Day, your refund status and filing returns.

How should I file my taxes?

Both the Internal Revenue Service and Illinois Department of Revenue began accepting returns on Jan. 27, with the use of electronic filing and direct deposit encouraged.

"We encourage taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit in order to ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds," IDOR Director David Harris said.

Illinois is participating in the free IRS Direct File program this year, where eligible Illinois taxpayers can use the program to file their 2024 federal returns directly with the IRS.

Federal return information can then be transferred into MyTax Illinois, to file Illinois individual income taxes at no cost.

“IRS Direct File offers free federal tax return filing, step-by-step guidance, and real-time online support,” Harris said. “Eligible taxpayers can then use the verified Direct File information from a federal return to file their state taxes for free at My Tax Illinois, not only saving time but also reducing the likelihood of errors.”

Where is my federal tax refund?

According to the IRS, taxpayers can check their refund status approximately 24 hours after they e-file a return for tax year 2024.

If a taxpayer is filing a return for a year prior to that, they can check refund status within three-to-four days.

Finally, if a taxpayer files a paper return, they can check their refund status after approximately four weeks.

There are two ways to check refund status, with the easiest being done through the IRS’ website. Taxpayers can also call the IRS at 1-800-829-4477.

What about my state refund?

In Illinois, residents can use the “MyTaxIllinois” website to find information about their refund. They will need either their Social Security Number or their Taxpayer ID, along with the requested refund amount in order to see their refund status.

Indiana residents can use the INTIME website to check their refund status, or they can call 317-232-2240 and choose “Option 3” on the menu.

What do I need to check my federal refund status?

According to the IRS, taxpayers will need their Social Security Number or their individual taxpayer ID number in order to check their refund status.

They will also need their filing status, and their refund amount.

How long does it typically take to receive a refund?

According to the IRS, most returns filed electronically will be processed and refunds will be issued in less than three weeks, with an even more expedited process for those who choose direct deposit.

For Illinois residents, tax refunds from electronically filed returns usually take around four weeks to be sent out following receipt of the return.

Indiana residents can typically expect refunds within three-to-four weeks of filing their returns.