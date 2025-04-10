Why is it so cold in April so far? NBC 5 meteorologist explains

Why has April in Chicago been cold so far?

A big factor is the disruptions in the polar vortex, even as the “polar vortex season” is winding down, according to NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes.

When the polar vortex begins to wobble and allows arctic air to spill south into northern Illinois in January, we usually end up with dangerously-cold air around Chicago. When it happens in April, we may just have chilly days in the 30s and 40s. That's thanks to more daylight and the higher angle of the sun to warm things up.

This isn't unusual for Chicago, however.

The city still averages 1.2 inches of snow in April, and we had nearly 8 inches of snow in April 2017. Record low and high temperatures range from 7 degrees to 91 degrees.

Such cold spells could continue even going into May.

April 2025 has been roughly 3 degrees below average through the first nine days, though the area still has yet to break any daily high or low records this year.

So what’s next?

We’ll still have another warmup and cooldown cycle over the next week, but there are signs of a milder and steadier temperature trend after April 20.

The ECMWF model runs have highs in the upper 60s around Chicago, while the American GFS model suggests the possibility of the low 80s.