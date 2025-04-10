Trump Administration

‘Nothing to celebrate': Cinco de Mayo event canceled citing Trump administration

The Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce and Casa Puebla announced Thursday they decided to cancel the event.

By NBC Chicago Staff

The annual Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago has been canceled for 2025, according to organizers.

Organizers said the decision was made based on the current climate between Chicago's Mexican community and the Trump administration. 

"Our community is very frightened because of the raids and the threat that ICE has imposed on the families that work tirelessly to provide a better future for their kids," Casa Puebla Inc. and Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce Industry Inc. President Hector Escobar said in a statement Thursday.

The statement said the community has faced bullying and prosecution and are not participating in community activities.

"We feel there is nothing to celebrate," Escobar said in the statement.

The parade is typically filled with musical performances and festivities celebrating traditional Mexican culture.

Usually held on Chicago's Southwest Side, it has faced a series of disruptions in the past. It wasn't held from 2018 to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was rerouted in 2024 due to reports of violence in the area.

Organizers said they hope they can continue with the celebration in the future, but did not specify when.

