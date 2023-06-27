That's not fog out there blanketing the skies across the Chicago area Tuesday morning -- it's haze from wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the area.

"Low visibility due to wildfire smoke will continue today," a tweet from the National Weather Service said early Tuesday. "Consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the visibility around 6:30 a.m. in Wheeling clocked in at only .25 miles. At Midway International Airport, visibility read as low was 1.5 miles.

Airnow.gov reports that the Air Quality across much of the Chicago area is wavering between "Unhealthy" and "Unhealthy for some," which are levels two and three on a five level scale. In Northwest Indiana, an "Air Quality Action Day" Tuesday has been declared for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, due to "elevated levels of ozone of wildfire smoke," the NWS says.

"Those with respiratory issues should limit time outdoors" the NWS says.

Across Chicago Tuesday, "you'll definitely smell smoke and see the haze from [Canada] wildfires, which will continue into this afternoon," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman says, adding that some filtered, hazy sunshine will attempt to peek through.

Also across the area, a beach hazard at Lake Michigan is also in effect, with officials warning of dangerous swim conditions, with waves of between four and seven feet.

Photos and video from Chicago beaches Tuesday morning showed high, choppy waves, with hazy and smoky skies hovering above.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to remain warm and dry, with highs in the mid 70s near the lake to the mid 80s inland.

Rain chances increase later in the week, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with a small chance of precipitation Wednesday and a 50% chance of showers and storms Thursday. According to forecast models, there's a slight chance of Thursday's becoming severe.

Friday and Saturday, there's a 40% chance of rain each day, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Temperatures throughout the week are likely to remain warm, with highs in the 80s.