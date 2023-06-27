Live blog: Chicago, suburbs experiencing ‘very unhealthy' air conditions, smoky smell due to Canadian wildfires

Officials are urging residents to use caution as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket the upper Midwest, leaving Chicago and surrounding suburbs with "very unhealthy" air quality.

According to the Air Quality Index, residents should limit time outdoors if possible Tuesday, and wear N95 masks if they must continue working outside.

Here are the latest updates from around the area.

Chicago’s AQI rises to 228

Air quality in the city of Chicago is continuing to get worse on Tuesday, according to the Air Quality Index.

As of 1 p.m., Chicago’s AQI has risen to 228, which places it firmly in the “very unhealthy” category.

All residents are urged to avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and to keep any exposure to outdoor air limited at this time.

Those with heart or lung diseases, as well as older residents or children, are urged to avoid outdoor activity altogether.

Chicago's air quality entered "very unhealthy" territory just before noon Tuesday, and continued to rise.

According to the government air quality website, AirNow, the PM2.5 -- an air pollutant also known as fine particulate matter, which is causing much of the haze in the region -- reached 228 as of 1p.m. By comparison, levels were at 209 at 11:30 a.m.

Here's more information on what those numbers mean, and what we can expect the rest of the day.

Nearly 100 flights canceled in Chicago Tuesday

With visibility concerns and air quality issues stemming from Canadian wildfire smoke, nearly 100 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s airports Tuesday.

According to the city’s Department of Aviation, 86 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, while another seven have been canceled at Midway.

As of 1 p.m., Chicago’s Air Quality Index had risen to 228, which is considered “very unhealthy” by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mayor Brandon Johnson issues statement on smoky conditions in Chicago

As Chicago deals with unhealthy air conditions Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement as smoke continues to blanket the region.

"The City of Chicago is carefully monitoring and taking precautions as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has categorized our Air Quality Index as 'unhealthy' due to Canadian wildfire smoke present in the Chicago region," the statement read. "We recommend children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and individuals who are pregnant avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors."

McHenry County officials urge residents to take precautions

In a press release, McHenry County health officials say they are recommending residents to take precautions amid the smoky conditions.

"(Residents should) reduce their exposure to the Canadian wildfire smoke that has created unhealthy conditions across northern Illinois," officials said in the statement.

Older adults, children, pregnant women, or those individuals with respiratory disease, should avoid strenuous activity, and keep outdoor activities short if at all possible.

Other residents are urged to shorten time they are active outdoors, and are urged to keep windows closed. Reducing vehicle trips and idling are also recommended at this time.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is emphasizing the importance of wearing certain types of masks and respirators outdoors as the city and suburbs are impacted by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Which masks are best? Arwady cited federal recommendations for individuals to wear N95 masks, and detailed other steps they can take to protect themselves.

Evanston closes beaches due to air quality concerns

Officials in suburban Evanston have closed area beaches for the remainder of the day Tuesday due to air quality conditions caused by Canadian wildfire smoke.

According to federal officials, Evanston’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 209 as of 11 a.m., which is considered to be “very unhealthy.”

When AQI levels reach 200 or higher, residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and to limit time outside. Those with respiratory issues, or heart or lung-related disease, are encouraged to avoid outdoor physical activity altogether.

Those who have to go outside can use N95 masks, but are also encouraged to take frequent breaks, according to federal officials.

Chicago air quality has officially risen to a "very unhealthy" level Tuesday as an air quality alert was issued across the entire area.

According to the government air quality website, AirNow, the PM2.5 -- an air pollutant also known as fine particulate matter, which is causing much of the haze in the region -- reached 209 as of 11:30 a.m.

Anything over 200 is considered "very unhealthy."

According to the site, such levels mean people with heart or lung diseases, older adults, children and teens should avoid physical activity outdoors. Others are urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep any outdoor activities short and consider moving indoors or rescheduling outdoor events.

It may look foggy outside, but the Chicago area is being blanketed by smoke billowing from wildfires that continue to rage in Canada, leaving the city with some of the unhealthiest air quality in the entire world.

Here’s what you need to know:

That’s not fog out there blanketing the skies across the Chicago area Tuesday morning — it’s haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the area.

Air Quality Action Day issued by National Weather Service

An air quality action day has been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday by the National Weather Service amid hazardous air conditions in Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Those with chronic respiratory issues, as well as children and older adults, should limit time spent outdoors.