Evanston closes beaches amid ‘very unhealthy' air conditions caused by wildfire smoke

With air quality levels rapidly dropping, Evanston officials have announced that the city’s beaches will remain closed for the remainder of the day Tuesday.

According to a social media post, beaches will be closed because of adverse conditions caused by smoke blanketing the Midwest as a result of wildfires in Canada.

According to federal officials, Evanston’s air quality index (AQI) was at 209 as of noon, which is considered “very unhealthy.”

The city’s Particle Pollution level was at 2.5, which is also at an unhealthy level. Those particles can cause damage to the heart and lungs, according to federal officials.

When AQI levels reach 200 or higher, residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and to limit time outside. Those with respiratory issues, or heart or lung-related disease, are encouraged to avoid outdoor physical activity altogether.

Those who have to go outside can use N95 masks, but are also encouraged to take frequent breaks, according to federal officials.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that there will be much easing of the conditions in coming days, as an air quality alert will remain in effect through at least Wednesday night.