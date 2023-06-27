Mayor Johnson issues statement on smoke, haze as Chicago air quality worsens

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday released a statement about Chicago's "unhealthy" air quality as Canadian wildfires continue to coat Midwestern skies with thick smoke and haze.

"The City of Chicago is carefully monitoring and taking precautions as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has categorized our Air Quality Index as 'unhealthy' due to Canadian wildfire smoke present in the Chicago region," the statement read. "We recommend children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and individuals who are pregnant avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors."

Minutes after Johnson issued his statement, the website AirNow.gov, which uses information from the EPA to track pollutants like wildfire smoke, ranked Chicago's air even worse, at "Very Unhealthy," which comes in at level four on a scale of five.

According to the EPA, the Chicago area is currently registering a PM2.5 of approximately 209. For comparison, air quality in New York currently measures as "Good" -- the lowest level of the scale -- with a PM2.5 of 16.

PM2.5, also known as fine particulate matter, or particles smaller than 2.5 microns, "pose the greatest risk to health," the EPA says.

In addition to limiting time outside, Johnson said Chicagoans may consider "wearing masks" due to the unhealthy conditions.

"As these unsafe conditions continue, the City will continue to provide updates and take swift action to ensure that vulnerable individuals have the resources they need to protect themselves and their families," Johnson's statement added. "Anyone who needs immediate medical attention should dial 911."

Johnson's statement also touched on the wildfires' impact on New York's air quality, where residents earlier this month saw yellow and brown smoke blanketing the sky, creating scenes that showed an ‘apocalyptic' sepia landscape.

"This summer, cities across North America have seen unhealthy levels of air quality as a result of wildfire smoke, impacting over 20 million people from New York City, Washington DC, Montreal, and today here in Chicago," the statement continued. "As we work to respond to the immediate health concerns in our communities, this concerning episode demonstrates and underscores the harmful impact that the climate crisis is having on our residents, as well as people all over the world."

Johnson's statement concluded by saying "we must take drastic action to mitigate these threats and ensure that every Chicagoan in every neighborhood has the resources and protection they need to thrive."

According to the National Weather Service, an "Air quality action day" has been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday for all of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana due to the poor air quality.

"Those with respiratory issues should limit time outdoors" the NWS said.

In Evanston officials moved to close all beaches "for the remainder of the day due to air quality issues," a tweet from Evanston police said.

According to the World Air Quality Index, which ranks cities across the globe from worst air quality to best, Chicago currently holds the No. 1 spot.

But the smoke isn't just something you'll see. It will impact your other senses, too.

"You'll definitely smell smoke and see the haze from [Canada] wildfires, which will continue into this afternoon," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, adding that some filtered, hazy sunshine will attempt to peek through.

Also across the area, a beach hazard at Lake Michigan is also in effect, with officials warning of dangerous swim conditions, with waves of between four and seven feet.

Photos and video from Chicago beaches Tuesday morning showed high, choppy waves, with hazy and smoky skies hovering above.