Dolton

Dolton trustees appoint acting mayor amid political turmoil

The small village's government is marred in accusations of misspending, lawsuits and probes.

By Regina Waldroup

Trustees in Dolton this week voted to appoint an acting mayor amid ongoing political turmoil in the Chicago suburb.

Trustee Jason House will now fill in for embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard in certain situations after Henyard, who is at the center of a series of subpoenas and lawsuits, missed 25 Board of Trustees meetings, the trustees decided.

All four Dolton trustees present at Tuesday's meeting voted in favor of the decision. Two trustees were absent.

The village's government ha been marred in accusations of misspending, lawsuits and probes.

The FBI recently served three subpoenas seeking a variety of financial reports and receipts for Henyard, Village Administrator Keith Freeman and Trustee Andrew Holmes.

Holmes was terminated last month by the group Chicago Survivors after he was sued by Henyard's former assistant for alleged assault. Earlier this month, the former assistant, Fenia Dukes, released a pre-recorded statement accusing Holmes of having non-consensual sex with her.

Trustees recently hired former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate Henyard and village finances, but Henyard vetoed the hire.

Henyard said the trustees don't have the authority to hire Lightfoot.

"You know it is veto power," Henyard said. "How dare you come to someone's town to work or do something. … Lori knows better than this. … It is illegal, and she will not be paid for services."

