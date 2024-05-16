Chicago Weather

Chicago weather: Severe weather looms, bringing threats of heavy rain, hail

The main threats the severe weather carries were gusty winds, hail and heavy rain

Thursday morning started off bright and sunny for most parts but storms and showers were on the way, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, along with the chance of severe weather.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, clouds were expected to increase in the early afternoon. By 1 p.m. or 2 p.m., a few scattered storms were expected to develop across some parts. Later in the afternoon and early evening, some of those storms could become strong to severe, especially in counties along the Illinois-Wisconsin border, Roman said.

Around 5 p.m., counties to the north and west including Boone, McHenry and parts of Lake County in Illinois will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

"Scattered thunderstorms are expected area-wide this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service said in an alert. "A strong storm with hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out near the Wisconsin border this evening."

According to Roman, the main threats with storms that develop Wednesday evening were gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

According to Roman, temperatures Thursday were expected to be in the low to mid 70s, but cooler along the lake.

NWS reported that Friday morning could see patchy fog. Friday could also see isolated storms develop in the afternoon, Roman said. Highs Friday were expected to be a wide range, with cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s near the lake, and 80s in other parts.

