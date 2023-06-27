PM2.5: Chicago air quality rises to ‘very unhealthy' level as alert issued due to wildfire smoke

Chicago air quality has officially risen to a "very unhealth" level Tuesday as an air quality alert was issued across the entire area.

According to the government air quality website, AirNow, with PM2.5 -- an air pollutant also known as fine particulate matter, which is causing much of the haze in the region -- reached 209 as of 11:30 a.m.

Anything over 200 is considered "very unhealthy."

According to the site, such levels mean people with heart or lung diseases, older adults, children and teens should avoid physical activity outdoors. Others are urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep any outdoor activities short and consider moving indoors or rescheduling outdoor events.

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert in effect until midnight Wednesday.

"The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy (U) for fine particulate matter for the Chicago Metropolitan and Rockford regions on Tuesday June 27th," the alert states. "In addition, the Agency forecasts Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) for fine particulate matter statewide for Wednesday June 28th."

The NWS reported smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into the region and "pushing air quality into the unhealthy or worse categories." The agency urged people to reduce or limit outdoor activities.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said reaching such a level is "unusual" in the Chicago area.

"It's actually pretty unusual for us to fall into it based on that PM2.5," she said. "Our ozone is actually good right now, so it's the PM2.5 - it's at a higher level."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday released a statement about Chicago's "unhealthy" air quality.

"The City of Chicago is carefully monitoring and taking precautions as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has categorized our Air Quality Index as 'unhealthy' due to Canadian wildfire smoke present in the Chicago region," the statement read. "We recommend children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and individuals who are pregnant avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors."

Earlier in the week, the air quality ranked "Unhealthy for some," which ranked as level two on the five-level scale. According to the EPA, in addition to those at high risk, the EPA recommends all residents shorten the amount of time spent outside when air quality conditions reach into the "Unhealthy category."

In addition to limiting time outside, Johnson said Chicagoans may consider "wearing masks" due to the "unsafe conditions."

"For additional precautions, all Chicagoans may also consider wearing masks, limiting their outdoor exposure, moving activities indoors, running air purifiers, and closing windows," Johnson's statement continued. "As these unsafe conditions continue, the City will continue to provide updates and take swift action to ensure that vulnerable individuals have the resources they need to protect themselves and their families."

According to the World Air Quality Index, which ranks cities across the globe from worst air quality to best, Chicago currently holds the No. 1 spot.

Across Chicago Tuesday, "you'll definitely smell smoke and see the haze from [Canada] wildfires, which will continue into this afternoon," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, adding that some filtered, hazy sunshine will attempt to peek through.

Also across the area, a beach hazard at Lake Michigan is also in effect, with officials warning of dangerous swim conditions.