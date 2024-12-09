A planet parade is coming in early 2025 — and this one will be particularly special

A planetary parade is set to be visible in the night sky for the start of the new year -- and this one will bring with it a rare occurrence.

According to Hunter Miller, an astronomy educator with the Adler Planetarium, throughout the month of January, viewers will have a chance to see six of the Solar System's planets.

Those who look on one particular day will also be able to catch a glimpse of a rare moment.

Here's what to know:

What is a planetary parade?

According to Miller, a planetary parade is "a visual phenomenon where you are able to see many of the Solar System's planets in the sky at the same time."

When and where can you see the planets aligned?

In 2025, the planetary parade will begin in January and continue into February, though the best times for viewing will be in mid-January.

The best time to observe all of the planets at one time will be in the afternoon hours between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. throughout the month, Miller said.

"The optimal timing and location of the planets in the sky will vary slightly throughout the month, so I recommend utilizing a sky observing app like Stellarium to know exactly where to look from your location at any given time," Miller told NBC Chicago.

But for those looking to just look up and spot the planets this month, here are a few tips.

Miller noted that Venus and Jupiter will be the easiest planets to spot for viewers "as they are both very bright right now, brighter than any of the stars in the sky." Venus will be visible in the southwest sky, setting in the west as the night progresses. Jupiter will be high in the southeast/southern sky throughout the evening hours and shine nearly as bright as Venus.

Saturn and Mars will be slightly dimmer, but still visible to the naked eye. Saturn will be in the southwest sky alongside Venus. "Their positions relative to each other will change throughout the month, but Venus can be a good guide to get you looking in the right direction for Saturn," Miller said.

Mars will be rising in the eastern sky as Saturn and Venus are setting in the west. "Its distinct dusty-red color will help you know that you've spotted it near the Gemini constellation," Miller said. Then, just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 13 in Chicago, you can watch the moon "occult" Mars. "This means that the moon will pass in front of Mars in the sky, temporarily obscuring it from view," Miller said. Just over an hour later, at 9:17 p.m., it will reappear on the other side of the moon.

The final two planets, Uranus and Neptune, will require some tools in order to see them. Neptune will be near Saturn and Venus in the sky, and Uranus will be closer to Jupiter. Miller said binoculars or a telescope should help with viewing if you have those available.

According to Miller, it's important to note that planets appear similar to stars to the naked eye.

"You won't see a large disc of a planet with just your eyes, but rather just a point of light," Miller said.

Why is this alignment rare?

According to Astronomer Dean Regas, the planet parade of 2025 will be special for a few reasons.

Those reasons, which he wrote in the Farmers Almanac, include:

More planets will be visible in 2025 than recent parades and they'll be visible during the evening hours, as opposed to early morning viewing times

Stars and planets appear brighter in winter months compared to hazier summer skies

In addition to the above, a lunar occultation with Mars is particularly noteworthy in itself. The planet is only in opposition once every 26 months. The last lunar occultation of Mars took place in 2022.