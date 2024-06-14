A complete list of summer concerts coming to Wrigley Field

The Cubs aren’t the only ones taking over Wrigley Field this summer.

Major performers are flocking to Chicago this summer, including at the Friendly Confines.

While baseball games are still the venue's forte, summer concerts at the ballpark have become an annual tradition for many.

Here is a full list of Wrigley Field’s summer concerts.

Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band

Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band will come together to kick off the season.

Def Leppard, best known for their hit “Pour Some Sugar on Me” released their most recent album, titled “Diamond Star Halos” in 2022. Journey, whose most recent album was also released in 2022, called “Freedom,” has seen chart-topping hits over the years, from “Don’t Stop Believin’” to “Any Way You Want It.”

Chicago is just one stop on Def Leppard and Journey’s 23-city tour.

Tickets are on sale already for this iconic collaboration of artists coming July 15.

Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas

Green Day takes over Wrigley next on Aug. 13, bringing special guests including The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas, according to their website.

The tour is celebrating the release of the band’s most recent album, “Saviors,” but also the 30th anniversary of their hit “Dookie” and 20th anniversary of “American Idiot.” As a treat to fans and celebration of all three albums, the band plans to play the entirety of both albums.

Luke Bryan

Country music icon Luke Bryan returns to Wrigley Field on Aug. 25 as part of his “Mind of a Country Boy” tour. The night includes additional performances by Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence, and Chayce Beckham.

Pearl Jam

Alternative rock legend Pearl Jam will make an appearance twice this year. The band is touring their latest album, “Dark Matter.” Catch them at Wrigley Aug. 29 and Aug. 31., the final two concert dates of the ballpark for the summer. Like Bryan, Pearl Jam is no stranger to Wrigley Field- the band has performed at the ballpark several times in the past.

Lead singer Eddie Vedder, who is from the Chicago area, is no stranger to attending games and events at the ballpark and has made his Cubs fandom known.