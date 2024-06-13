Soldier Field

Chicago Soldier Field concerts 2024: Full list

From Kenney Chesney to the Rolling Stones, here's who's playing at Soldier Field in 2024

In 2023, Chicago's Soldier Field saw big concerts come through, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, each with multiple days of shows. This year, the iconic Chicago venue will host several big name acts.

To host concerts, the venue can be built in a handful of ways, including "in the round," or with the stage on the North End of the stadium. In 2023, Ed Sheeran -- with a show "in the round" -- a broke a "ticket record" at Soldier Field, with 73,000 people in attendance.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

"Most stages are built on the North end of the stadium where the 100 level seats are removable," a Soldier Field spokesperson said at the time. "Because of this, we lose the all the North sections and parts of the flanking sides due to no visibility of the stage."

In these cases, the spokesperson added, the stadium's capacity of 63,500 people is limited to between 54,000-57,000, depending on how many suites and seats must be removed.

Here's a full list of all the concerts scheduled at Soldier Field in 2024.

June 15: Kenny Chesney

The show features Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. Tickets are on sale now.

Local

NFL News 18 mins ago

Chicago Bears aren't ready to sell Arlington Heights property. What does that mean for their stadium future?

Juneteenth 1 hour ago

Is there mail service on Juneteenth? Here's what's open, closed on the holiday

June 21: Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Tickets for the "one night only show" are available here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

June 27 and 30: The Rolling Stones

Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

July 20: George Strait

Tickets for the show, which features Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, can be found here.

Aug 9 & 11: Metallica

Tickets for both shows are on sale here.

Aug. 24: P!nk

Tickets for the show, featuring Sheryl Crow and The Script, are on sale here.

This article tagged under:

Soldier Field
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us