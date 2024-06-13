In 2023, Chicago's Soldier Field saw big concerts come through, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, each with multiple days of shows. This year, the iconic Chicago venue will host several big name acts.

To host concerts, the venue can be built in a handful of ways, including "in the round," or with the stage on the North End of the stadium. In 2023, Ed Sheeran -- with a show "in the round" -- a broke a "ticket record" at Soldier Field, with 73,000 people in attendance.

"Most stages are built on the North end of the stadium where the 100 level seats are removable," a Soldier Field spokesperson said at the time. "Because of this, we lose the all the North sections and parts of the flanking sides due to no visibility of the stage."

In these cases, the spokesperson added, the stadium's capacity of 63,500 people is limited to between 54,000-57,000, depending on how many suites and seats must be removed.

Here's a full list of all the concerts scheduled at Soldier Field in 2024.

June 15: Kenny Chesney

The show features Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. Tickets are on sale now.

June 21: Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Tickets for the "one night only show" are available here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

June 27 and 30: The Rolling Stones

Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

July 20: George Strait

Tickets for the show, which features Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, can be found here.

Aug 9 & 11: Metallica

Tickets for both shows are on sale here.

Aug. 24: P!nk

Tickets for the show, featuring Sheryl Crow and The Script, are on sale here.