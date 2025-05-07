‘Not an easy decision': Michelada Fest unexpectedly cancels 2025 event

Just over two months ahead of the scheduled weekend event, organizers of Chicago's Michelada Fest announced the cancellation of the festival's 2025 iteration.

A statement from organizers attributed the cancellation to uncertainty surrounding the visas of artists and a "shifting political climate."

"This was not an easy decision to make. Your trust, time and hard-earned dollars mean everything to us, and we believe in giving you the experience you deserve. Canceling affects more than just us. It also impacts the local vendors, small businesses, artists and community partners who help bring this fest to life. We are endlessly grateful for each and every one of you. We wouldn't be where we are today without your support," the statement said in part.

All individuals who purchased tickets for the festival, originally scheduled to be held July 19-20, will receive full refunds to their original form of payment. Customers are asked to allow seven to 20 business days for processing.

The cancellation follows several similar event cancellations locally and nationwide that have cited heightened fears regarding the Trump administration's immigration policies, including this year's Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago.