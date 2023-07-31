You may have heard that Ed Sheeran was in Chicago this past weekend.

Perhaps it was because you saw video floating around social media of the famous musician slinging food at The Weiner Circle, an iconic hot dog joint on the north side.

Or, perhaps it was because you were one of the 73,000 people -- a record-breaking amount -- who attended the singer's Saturday show at Soldier Field.

According to officials, Saturday's Ed Sheeran's Chicago show broke Soldier Field's ticket sales record, making the sold-out show the "largest concert ever" at the stadium.

“Chicago! We’ve broken the ticket record for tonight. This is the largest concert that’s ever been here. There’s 𝟳𝟯,𝟬𝟬𝟬 of you here tonight! Thank you so much for giving me your Saturday night.” - @edsheeran



📸: evilchopper714 / IG pic.twitter.com/J2eLVFkHBe — Soldier Field (@SoldierField) July 30, 2023

But plenty of Soldier Field shows have sold out, including recent tour stops by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. So what exactly makes Sheeran's show the stadium's "largest ever?"

It all has to do with where the stage is built.

According to a spokesperson for the stadium, Sheeran's stage was built “in the round” -- in the middle of the field -- which allowed Soldier Field to sell "all tickets in the stadium as well as tickets on the floor."

"Most stages are built on the North end of the stadium where the 100 level seats are removable," the spokesperson said. "Because of this, we lose the all the North sections and parts of the flanking sides due to no visibility of the stage."

In these cases, the spokesperson added, the stadium's capacity of 63,500 is limited to between 54,000-57,000, depending on how many suites and seats must be removed.

That's where the record-breaking number of 73,000 tickets sold comes in, the spokesperson confirmed.

So where does Sheeran's show stand in comparison to Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé's sold out concerts? Stadium officials did not provide a comment on what kind of stage Swift or Queen Bey had set up, or the amount of tickets sold for those shows. However, "Taylor ranks very high with the top attendance and gross ticket sales," the spokesperson said, along with The Grateful Dead, Beyoncé and U2.