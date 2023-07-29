entertainment

Ed Sheeran visits famed Chicago restaurant ahead of Soldier Field concert

By Matt Stefanski and NBC Chicago Staff

While customers might typically visit Chicago's rudest hot dog for a meal or the one-of-a-kind experience, some stopped by on Saturday to meet one of the world's most famous singers.

Fans of Ed Sheeran flocked to The Wiener's Circle, the iconic Lincoln Park hot dog stand known for its sassy staffers, as he manned the counter. With little advanced notice, the singer-songwriter announced that he'd be giving away hot dogs at the establishment Saturday afternoon.

Photos taken by Telemundo Chicago showed a smiling Sheeran as he conversed with fans and customers, something the iconic establishment's employees might not typically do.

Given that, it appears Sheeran didn't live up to the business' standards.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly," the Wiener's Circle tweeted.

Understandably, the new trainee's appearance kept the joint pretty busy.

Local

Chicago Weather

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Kankakee County

oakbrook terrace

Large fire engulfs suburban apartment complex during overnight storms

Sheeran's visit took place just a few hours before his planned Mathematics Tour stop at Soldier Field, featuring KHALID and Cat Burns.

This article tagged under:

entertainment
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us