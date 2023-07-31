Ed Sheeran surprised fans and customers when he became a guest server at Chicago's Wiener's Circle over the weekend -- there was just one problem.

Known for being the city's rudest hot stand, it appears Sheeran wasn't exactly giving off the right vibe.

"Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly," the iconic Lincoln Park hot dog stand tweeted.

Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly pic.twitter.com/7IYOBZMZcW — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 29, 2023

But it appears the crowd wasn't disappointed by the lack of sass from the world-famous singer.

Fans flocked to The Wiener's Circle as he manned the counter. With little advanced notice, the singer-songwriter announced that he'd be giving away hot dogs at the establishment Saturday afternoon.

Photos taken by Telemundo Chicago showed a smiling Sheeran as he conversed with fans and customers, something the iconic establishment's employees might not typically do.

Understandably, the new trainee's appearance kept the joint pretty busy.

We’ve got a bit of a line today pic.twitter.com/Fa3r2Knv9a — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 29, 2023

Sheeran's visit took place just a few hours before his planned Mathematics Tour stop at Soldier Field, featuring KHALID and Cat Burns.

While it's not clear if Sheeran garnered record crowds at The Wiener's Circle, he went on to set an attendance record at Soldier Field that night.