A Chicago pizza institution has been named the nation's best, and loyal fans aren't surprised

Pretty much everyone knows Chicagoans are serious about their pizza.

So it might not be a surprise that a Chicago pizza establishment - a longstanding spot known for its one-of-a-kind pie - beat out dozens of others to be crowned the nation's top pizza spot. Pequod's Pizza recently took first place on the Top 100 Pizza Spots list compiled by Yelp Elites.

Pequod's, which operates locations in Lincoln Park and Morton Grove, attracts hungry customers from near and far.

"Anybody from New York who says their pizza is better…sorry - wrong," one fan said.

According to Yelp, there's one specific reason Pequod's stands out.

" The caramelized cheese crust on its pan-style pies has been racking up stars among locals and Hollywood glitterati alike," the page read.

Pequod's number one ranking was determined by Yelp Elites, trusted reviewers and influencers who shared their favorite places for bubbly, cheesy, super-tasty slices.

"They are not lying …they know what they are talking about," customer Austin Rowan said.

For some customers, Pequod's is more than a place to grab a pie.

"I came with my dad – bringing the whole family here," said Mike Isaacson, who has frequented the establishment for more than 60 years.

Pequod's first opened in 1971 and throughout the years has been featured in a number of food and travel segments, including the chef-focused series "The Bear."

If you're hoping to enjoy Pequod's soon - just know that you'll need to make a reservation a day or two in advance. And if you'd rather do takeout - be prepared to wait.

For the time being, you can actually get Pequod's without visiting its regular locations.

Throughout this week, the popular pizzeria will be popping up in five different Chicago-area suburbs, and even offering delivery through DwellSocial. You can find the scheduled up planned pop-ups here.