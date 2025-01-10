6 people displaced by house fire in Belmont Cragin

An attic fire in a home in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood left six people displaced Thursday night, according to officials

"My thoughts go out to all of them," neighbor Ziggy Ziegelmueller told NBC Chicago.

The fire started shortly after 12 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Drummond Place and wasn't fully under control until close to 4 p.m. The fire re-kindled shortly after 7 p.m. and additional lines were used to saturate the building with water.

It's unclear how the fire started, but it prompted a call for additional help from the Chicago Fire Department. At least 100 first responders were on scene.

While no injuries were reported in the blaze, conditions outside hampered the ability to battle the fire.

"It appeared to be a south wind. And the problem is the way everybody was set up it kind of blocked our view and smoke started coming down on us," said Robert Jurewicz, 2nd District Chief with CFD.

Jurewicz said the tower ladders assisted.

The bitter cold Thursday also led to concerns over water pressure, however it didn't appear to hinder firefighting efforts. The city's water department was on scene to help.

A concern once the fire was contained, is what happens if the two and a half story home were to collapse, as it's so close to neighboring homes.

"The gangways are little more than a shoulder width wide. That's about it," Jurewicz said.

The city's building department was also on scene and continues to closely monitor.

Ziegelmueller recalls watching tragedy play out on the west coast with California's wildfires, only to go outside and see smoke filling the air in his own neighborhood.

"It's something that's on everyone's mind with things that are going on the in the news. What do you do when you lose your house, right?" he said.

The American Red Cross is responding to assist all impacted residents.