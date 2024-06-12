car crash

6 children among 7 hospitalized after crash on Near South Side

The crash occurred early Wednesday evening near the intersection of East 21st Street and South Michigan Avenue

By NBC Chicago Staff

Six children were among seven individuals hospitalized following a crash in Chicago's Near South Side neighborhood early Wednesday evening, according to Chicago fire officials.

Authorities said the crash occurred near the intersection of East 21st Street and South Michigan Avenue, confirming that a total of 11 people were injured in the collision.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to Chicago fire officials, there were four pediatric transports to Stroger Hospital, all in fair condition.

Additionally, there were two pediatric transports in fair condition to Lurie Children's Hospital and one adult transport in fair condition to Stroger Hospital, officials said.

Four adults refused transport to local hospitals, according to Chicago fire officials.

There is currently no further information available.

