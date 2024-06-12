3 children, 2 adults suffer serious injuries in Rogers Park crash

Chicago fire officials say three children and two adults were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries after a crash involving multiple vehicles and bikes in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

According to a department spokesperson, the crash occurred near the intersection of Marshfield and Jonquil Terrace on Wednesday evening.

Three children were transported to area hospitals, and were initially reported in red (serious-to-critical) condition, according to fire officials. Two more adults were also transported in red condition to hospitals after the crash.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision, and an investigation remains underway at the scene.

