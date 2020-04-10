coronavirus

2nd Chicago Police Officer Dies From Coronavirus

Chicago police officials announced the department's first coronavirus-related death on April 2

A second Chicago police officer has died from the coronavirus, department officials announced Friday.

In a tweet, Chicago Police Department Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the department was "heartbroken to share that another one of Chicago's finest has passed away from complications of #COVID19."

Chicago police announced April 2 that an officer died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, marking what was believed to be the first first responder death in Illinois due to the virus.

Fifty-year-old Marco Di Franco, a highly-decorated 21-year veteran of the force who worked in the narcotics division, contracted the virus the previous week and was hospitalized over that weekend.

"Unfortunately the severity of the virus became overwhelming and he passed away," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

