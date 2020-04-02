Chicago Police Officer Dies From COVID-19: Sources

An announcement from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected at 11 a.m. Watch live in the player above.

A Chicago police officer has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, multiple sources told NBC 5 Thursday.

The death marks a first in the department, which as of Wednesday reported more than 60 confirmed cases citywide.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, said in a tweet that the virus "has hit the Chicago Police Department and a dedicated family of city public servants very hard."

We are devasted to confirm that #COVID19 has hit the Chicago Police Department and a dedicated family of city public servants very hard. We will join Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 11am at a press conference to provide additional detail. Please tune in to the stream @chicagosmayor pic.twitter.com/0FmVuEgAhP — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 2, 2020

Guglielmi said Tuesday that at least four officers had been hospitalized by the virus, one of which was in critical condition.

Further information on the officer who died was not immediately released.

The department has seen a rise in sick calls over the last week, reporting nearly 7% of its workforce had called out late last week and over the weekend. On Monday, 800 officers were out sick, but it remained unclear how many of those officers were experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Guglielmi said the department is currently maintaining proper staffing despite the sick calls but has a plan in place should more officers call out.

"We haven't gotten there yet but we have a six-layer plan," he said, noting that anyone showing symptoms of the virus is placed on automatic medical leave.

Other departments are feeling the strain as more coronavirus cases are reported across the state. At the Cook County Jail, 101 inmates were diagnosed with the virus within a week of the first reported case, and more than a dozen employees at the facility have also tested positive.

The chief of police in suburban Aurora also tested positive for the virus, and last week the Blue Island Police Department was briefly shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The department has since resumed service.

Statewide Wednesday, Illinois reported 141 deaths and nearly 7,000 confirmed cases.