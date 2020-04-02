Chicago Receives 500 Complaints of Nonessential Businesses Staying Open: Report

The city of Chicago received roughly 500 complaints about nonessential businesses operating in violation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home directive as of Tuesday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Some complaints are for restaurants, bars, yoga studios, hair salons and other inessential businesses, while some are for businesses such as banks and auto shops that are considered essential," said Isaac Reichman, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, in an emailed statement.

Pritzker signed an executive order that extends Illinois’ Disaster Proclamation, stay-at-home order and the suspension of on-site learning at schools across the state until April 30.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tears up while responding to a question from a reporter asking how she is doing.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged residents during a March 27 briefing to submit complaints of any non-essential businesses that were open by calling 311. Investigations by the city could lead to fines of up to $10,000, she said.

Essential businesses include grocery stores, laundromats, pharmacies and plumbers, among others.

Although the state has listed which businesses will remain open, residents still have questions.

To check and see if a business is essential, Illinois has set up the Essential Business Determination Hotline, which you can reach by calling 1-800-252-2923. You can also submit questions by sending an email to CEO.support@illinois.gov.