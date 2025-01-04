2025 Chicago Boat Show takes place next week. Here's what to know

The new year is officially underway, with the first full week of 2025 bringing plenty to look forward to for boat enthusiasts who are yearning for sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

The 2025 Chicago Boat Show will take place next week, running from Wednesday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention & Conference Center in Rosemont.

A wide variety of boats from numerous manufacturers will be present at the event, with a buyer's guide and loan calculator available for those looking to make a purchase.

Tickets for this year's Chicago Boat Show are available now online, with admission for adults costing $13. At the event, tickets for adults will cost $15, with tickets valid for one day of entry only.

For Wednesday only, seniors ages 62 and older can buy tickets online for $10, with photo ID required at the entrance. Children ages 12 and younger are granted free admission when accompanied by an adult.

Here's a look at the hours for each day of this year's event:

Wednesday, Jan. 8: 2-8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A look at the map and where boats will be throughout the convention center can be found here.

More information on the 2025 Chicago Boat Show and what to expect inside can be found on the event's website.