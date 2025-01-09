2025 Chicago Boat Show kicks off season at new location in Rosemont

The Chicago area's largest and longest running boat show kicked off Wednesday at its new location at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in suburban Rosemont.

Boat lovers and enthusiasts from across the region will get a chance to check out some of the newest and hottest boats on the market at the Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show.

“We are very excited the Chicago Boat Show always kick off the 2025 show season so it’s a good barometer for how the rest of year is going,” Joe Moede of CenterPoine Marine. said. “We get a chance to show off some really cool boats and of course we’re excited this year being at a new location.”



His company is among the more than 115 exhibitors featured at the show along with hundreds of boats ranging in price and model, like a Nimbus weekender that will cost you $800,000, or a WaveRunner if you’re looking for something small.

“Right now, we have over 460 boats on display, over 200,000 square feet of exhibit space,” Darren Envall, Vice President of Midwest Boat and Sportshows for The National Marine Manufacturers Association said. “We have everything from stand up paddle boards, kayaks, personal water craft, fishing boats, pontoons, wake boats, runabout.”

For the past 92 years, the Chicago Boat Show called McCormick Place home, but this year, organizers made the decision to dock in Rosemont, saying the centralized location makes it more accessible and convenient for core consumers. The show manager told NBC Chicago the boating industry is looking up.

“During COVID, a lot of people discovered boating, so it was a great way for people to get on the water with family and friends and right now it’s getting back to pre-COVID levels,” Envall said.

Whether you’re looking for your first boat or to add to your collection, boat enthusiasts said there’s something at the show for everyone.

“The demand is strong, especially on the newer boat side, we see a lot of pre-owned and brokerage stuff big activity kicking up there,” Moede said. “We’re feeling very good about it and there’s still a lot of demands for boating and we’re getting a lot more people on the water.”

The show runs until Sunday, Jan. 12. Click here for tickets and hours.