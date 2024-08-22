Ahead of 2024 election, women voters in the Chicago suburbs weigh in on top issues

Illinois voters are hoping to gain a better understanding of where both major presidential candidates stand on various topics after Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks Thursday night, formally accepting the Democratic nomination.

Suburban women came out strong to the polls in the 2020 presidential election.

"Women are more than half of our population," Becky Simon, the president of League of Women Voters Illinois said. "It’s important we get out and vote."

Simon, whose organization has 44 chapters across Illinois, spent the past year traveling across the state to hear from women about pressing issues ahead of the 2024 election.

“Most of the concerns in these communities are very similar," she said. "Whether you’re talking about Edwardsville or Chicago, the concerns are the same.”

Krystle Pretto, a mother who lives in New Lenox, is prioritizing reproductive rights and education.

"Mostly, just are they going to support women and their rights, abortion and non-abortion, and seeing if they’re going to support teachers," Pretto said.

Jessica Williams, a Tinley Park resident and mother of two, adds the economy to her concerns of reproductive rights.

“Definitely reproductive rights for sure," Williams said. "I’m also worried about the economy and groceries and how much housing costs.”

Aurelija Cison, a beauty business owner in Downers Grove, seconds Williams' thoughts on the economy.

“I used to be fully booked and now it’s dropping a little bit," she said. "People are saying it’s too expensive, it’s not the most important thing.”

Still, Simon said the topics at the top of mind for suburban women planning to vote in this election go beyond the economy and reproductive rights.

"I think we’ve gone beyond the kitchen table topics of environmental, affordable housing things like that. Now there’s a genuine concern for the future of American democracy," she said. "Most women are concerned for the next generation."