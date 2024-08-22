DNC in Chicago: Soldier Field viewing party to feature Common, Mayor Brandon Johnson

The final night of the DNC will unfold Thursday at the United Center, but Chicagoans without a credential to attend can go to a viewing party at Soldier Field instead.

According to the group GoChiLife, the viewing party will culminate in the address of Vice President Kamala Harris as she accepts the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

Before that speech, there are several high-profile acts that will take the stage at Soldier Field, including Chicago-native Common, who will perform early on during the evening.

The House Chi will also perform, and officials say that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will address the crowd as part of the event.

Admission to the viewing party is free, according to officials, but the website currently indicates that all tickets have been claimed. You can sign up for notices if more tickets become available here.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are also expected to address the convention Thursday, with performances expected from The Chicks and Pink, among others.

You can watch the final night of the DNC on NBC Chicago’s app, the station’s 24/7 Streaming News channel, and YouTube.