Skokie's popular suburban Westfield Old Orchard Mall is getting into the holiday spirit with a few new store openings as well as a few family favorite holiday activities.

According to a press release, luxury brand Louis Vuitton will open a store front at Westfield Old Orchard beginning Nov. 10. And Bloomie's, a smaller retail version of the Bloomingdale's department store that once anchored the mall, will open Nov. 17.

The two shops join several other Old Orchard newcomers, including Capital Grille, Levi's, Molly's Cupcakes, Bar Siena and Psycho Bunny.

Plus, fan favorite Barnes & Noble, which closed at the shopping center in 2021, is making a return. A full list of the mall's stores can be found here.

Get updates on what’s happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Along with new stores and old favorites, the mall will feature a "Santa Trolley Experience" and other holiday events this season.

Handout

Holiday Events at Westfield Old Orchard

Holiday celebrations at Westfield Old Orchard mall kick of Nov. 25, with the return of "Santa's Trolley Experience," the release says.

The experience includes admission for up to five people on Santa's Trolley, a meet and greet with Santa, offers from local stores and more.

Tickets can be purchased here and are required for admission.

Dec. 1, the mall will host an evening holiday party with a hot cocoa bar, choir performances and a "spectacular firework finale."

Dec. 18, the first night of Hanukkah, the mall will begin nightly Menorah lightings.

More information about holiday events can be found here.