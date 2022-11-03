How Many Days Until Christmas? Macy's Walnut Room Christmas Tree is Already Up

52 days, to be exact. And 21 until Thanksgiving.

First, there was 24/7 Christmas music on a Chicago radio station. Then, Starbucks began pouring festive drinks into red and green cups. And now, the iconic, 45-foot-tall Christmas tree has been installed at the historic Walnut Room at Macy's on State Street.

According to the store, the theme of this season's "Great Tree" is "Whimsical Toy Shop."

The 12-hour tree installation process began Tuesday, Macy's on State Street says. According to manager Matt Saorsy, the tree just needed to be dusted off and taken out of storage.

"We store it right here in building -- protect it every year- before getting it back up for the next season," he said.

The "Great Tree", in its 115th year, dons 1,500 ornaments designed by Macy's Visual team. Unlike other Christmas trees, it hangs from the ceiling instead of sitting on a base -- and the star that sits at the top is the very first piece to be installed, Macy's says.

"Section by section, the team steadily lifts, constructs and decorates the tree from the top down until completed<" a press release from the store says.

And while it's been decorated, it hasn't quite lit up yet. That will take place at the "115th Annual Great Tree Lighting Ceremony" from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Also coming up -- other than, well, Christmas -- is the unveiling of the "55th Annual Holiday Windows at State Street." That will also take place on Nov. 5

According to a press release, Macy's holiday windows will be on display until Jan. 1, and the "Great Tree" will remain up through Jan. 9.

Ready to get into the holiday spirit in-person? You can visit the "Great Tree" in the Walnut Room at Macy's, but by reservation on OpenTable only.