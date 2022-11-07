Reservations Open to See Santa at Macy's on State Street in Chicago

Santa Claus is coming to town for the 2022 holiday season, and reservations are now open to see him at Macy's on State Street in Chicago.

To claim a time to see Santa at Macy's, head to macys.com/Santaland, where reservations will open five days in advance to give as much access to the big man as possible.

Reservations open each day at 6:30 a.m. CST and will show slots for five days later. This year, "guests will visit Santa in his office as he works behind his desk," Macy's says.

Reservations end Dec. 24. For those who prefer to see Santa virtually, Macy's Santaland At Home online experience will be available from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24, 2022.

When is the best time to see Santa? According to Macy's: "Santa is here early, so the best time to see him is before Thanksgiving. Please note: your reservation time slot is to join the line to see Santa. Average wait times can be 30-90 minutes. Weekends are Santa’s busiest times."

In addition, Macy's Walnut Room has opened reservations for its annual holiday experience and lit its 2022 Christmas tree.

The "Great Tree," in its 115th year, dons 1,500 ornaments designed by Macy's Visual team. Unlike other Christmas trees, it hangs from the ceiling instead of sitting on a base -- and the star that sits at the top is the very first piece to be installed, Macy's says.

Ready to get into the holiday spirit in-person? You can visit the "Great Tree" in the Walnut Room at Macy's, but by reservation on OpenTable only.