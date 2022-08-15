Woodfield Mall to Open Series of New Stores This Fall

Woodfield Mall landed several new retailers and eateries, with a total of five establishments slated to open their doors later this year.

The collection of recruits are geared toward offering Schaumburg's shoppers a range of choices, organizers said.

“Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and beyond, count on Woodfield Mall to provide the broadest selection of top national retail brands in the market,” Chris Speca, general manager of Woodfield Mall, said in a statement released Monday. “The addition of Abercrombie & Fitch and Gilly Hicks before the holiday shopping season further cements that positioning.”

Here's a roster of the latest establishments:

Abercrombie & Fitch

The lifestyle brand that produces casualwear is anticipated to open its new storefront in November at the lower-level Grand Court, next to Express.

Gilly Hicks

An affiliate of Abercrombie & Fitch, Gilly Hicks specializes in intimates, offering underwear, activewear and loungewear. The store will reside on the same ground as Abercrombie & Fitch, but debut in October, a month earlier than its counterpart.

Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen

The restaurant is expected to start plating Mediterranean street food in October at the Dining Pavilion.

Byrd’s Hot Chicken

Shoppers can grab chicken tenders and sandwiches ranging in spice from none to “supahot" at Byrd’s Hot Chicken. The restaurant is anticipated to open in December at the Dining Pavilion.

TCBY, Mrs. Fields

A collection of sweets, from frozen yogurt to cookies, are coming to the lower level of the Dining Pavilion, across from Peppa Pig World of Play. The shop is expected to launch in December or January 2023.