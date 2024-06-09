Cook County

2 Cook County Sheriff's officers seriously hurt in 4-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

The crash was reported at approximately 4:12 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 95th Street, Illinois State Police said.

By Matt Stefanski

NBC Chicago Staff

Two officers with the Cook County Sheriff's Department were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash early Sunday morning along the Dan Ryan Expressway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at approximately 4:12 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 95th Street. Illinois State Police troopers were called to a four-vehicle crash involving a Cook County Sheriff's squad car, police said.

Two sheriff's officers were rushed to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Multiple lanes of Interstate 94 were initially blocked following the crash but reopened later Sunday.

What caused the crash remained unclear.

