2 Cook County Sheriff's officers seriously hurt in 4-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

Two officers with the Cook County Sheriff's Department were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash early Sunday morning along the Dan Ryan Expressway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at approximately 4:12 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 95th Street. Illinois State Police troopers were called to a four-vehicle crash involving a Cook County Sheriff's squad car, police said.

Two sheriff's officers were rushed to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Multiple lanes of Interstate 94 were initially blocked following the crash but reopened later Sunday.

What caused the crash remained unclear.