Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report on the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

The first set of street closures in preparation of the 2024 NASCAR Street Race will begin Monday in Chicago, almost one month before the scheduled start of race weekend.

Beginning on Monday evening, Ida B. Wells Drive will close between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive, allowing for construction to commence at the main grandstand on the circuit.

Parking restrictions will also begin along southbound Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Balbo Drive, according to officials with the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closures come as Chicago officials tout a shortened build-out period for the race, reducing it to 19 days from 25 the previous year. Additional closures will begin nine days later on June 19, with the bulk of closures getting underway on June 27, according to officials.

With the traffic problems it created, and the delays and cancellations brought about by torrential rains, some are asking if the two-day NASCAR Chicago Street Race paid off for Chicago. NBC 5’s Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

By the time the race arrives on July 6 and 7, Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will all be experiencing significant closures. Officials hope to reopen those roadways by 6 a.m. on July 8.

Last year’s race was the first on the 2.2-mile circuit, with rain cutting the Loop 121 and Grant Park 220 short. The Xfinity Series race was won by Cole Custer, who led all 25 laps before the race was called off due to inclement weather.

The Cup Series race was won by Shane van Gisbergen, who captured the victory in overtime as the race was cut short due to darkness.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A full list of street closures for this year’s edition of the race can be found on the NBC Chicago website. All teardown for the NASCAR race is expected to be completed by July 18.