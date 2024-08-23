16 Illinois pizza joints ranked on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Pizza Spots in the Midwest.' Only 5 were in Chicago

There's no doubt that Chicago is a pizza city. But the suburbs aren't far behind.

According to a new ranking from Yelp, 16 of the "Top 100 Pizza Spots in the Midwest" were in Illinois. And though the state tied with Michigan for the most represented state on the list, only five of Illinois' pizza places were in Chicago. The others spanned the suburbs, from Westmont, to Cicero, to Naperville.

In fact, the highest ranking Illinois pizza spot on the list has a location in Chicago but started in suburban Morton Grove: Pequod's.

The list goes on to say that the legendary pies are often hailed as "prime examples of Chicago' style pizza," with a crust described by Pequod's manager Jay Esper as "almost a mixture of deep-dish and Detroit-style."

"It’s unique because of the soft, fluffy middle combined with the crunchy crust and caramelized cheese edge," Esper said.

Chicago pizza joint Milly's Pizza in the Pan, where "thick, fluffy Chicago pan-style pies sell out almost everyday," landed at No. 5 on the ranking. But the top 10 was rounded out by another suburban spot: Westmont's two-year-old Dough Daddy's Pizza.

The full list of pizzerias that ranked from Illinois can be found below, with Chicago spots highlighted in bold:

3. Pequod's Pizza -- Chicago

5. Milly's Pizza in the Pan -- Chicago

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

9. Dough Daddy's Pizza -- Westmont

12. Zazas Pizzeria -- Chicago

28. baked -- Galesburg

30. Forno Rosso Pizzeria Napoletana -- Chicago

32. Freddy's Pizza -- Cicero

33. Pomodoro E Mozzarella -- St. Charles

40. Gianorio's Pizza -- Winfield

41. George's Deep Dish -- Chicago

54. DeSalvo's Pizza -- Evanston

58. Nature's Best Cafe -- Naperville

61. Sal's Pizza Company -- Algonquin

67. Pie Life Pizzeria -- Glen Ellyn

70. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria -- Schaumburg

73. Elio Pizza on Fire - Addison

According to editors, the list was created after community managers evaluated businesses in Yelp's "pizza" category with a large concentration of reviews. Spots were than ranked according to a number of factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning certain keywords and more. The full list from Yelp can be found here.